All missing people accounted for as snow gives crews battling East Troublesome fire a reprieve

Willow Creek Pass, west of the East Troublesome Fire, is still closed

A winter storm battering Colorado on Sunday and into Monday is giving firefighters battling the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires a much-needed reprieve.

“We don’t anticipate any fire growth today or tomorrow with this storm. It may be quite a few days before we see any fire activity whatsoever,” said Paul Delmerico, operations section chief on the Cameron Peak fire and the East Troublesome fire’s zone near Estes Park. “That’s great news for our firefighters on the ground.”

Noel Livingston, incident commander for the Grand County side of the East Troublesome fire, said the winter weather is allowing crews to “get things mopped up and secure.”

Several inches of snow have fallen across the high country. As much as six inches of snow was reported in Grand Lake.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the burn area through 6 a.m. on Monday. Cold temperatures are expected to stick around for much of the coming week.

