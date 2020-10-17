All of Colorado is under drought status for the first time since 2013

The results are in: All of Colorado is, to some degree or another, in a drought.

As of the U.S. drought monitor’s latest update on Thursday, every part of Colorado is in at least moderate drought, with 16.72% in the most severe category of “exceptional,” mostly on the Western Slope. The state has not been entirely in drought since July 2013.

The U.S. Drought Monitor for Colorado as of Oct. 13, 2020. The weekly update was published Oct. 15, 2020. (National Drought Mitigation Center)

Oct.1 marked the start of a new water year, and “stating the obvious here,” said Curtis Ringanti, a climatologist at the National Drought Mitigation Center, wrote this week’s drought monitor, “it’s not a good place to be starting from.” The previous water year started off promising, riding the boon of heavy snows during the 2018-19 winter, but finished on a disappointing note.

Riganti noted that because of data limitations, the map is more of a broad overview, and there could be localized situations that are slightly different.

The U.S. Drought Monitor for the 50 states and Puerto Rico as of Oct. 13, 2020. The weekly update was published Oct. 15, 2020. (National Drought Mitigation Center)

Since the drought monitor is updated weekly, it’s also possible that if a big storm rolls in bringing lots of moisture, next week’s assessment will not have the whole state in drought. But Peter Goble, a climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center, noted that the state will need more than just a good snow to rebound.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado.