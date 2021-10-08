Amendment 78: Colorado voters will decide if lawmakers should have more oversight of state spending

Erica Cannava votes in the morning at Vail Town Hall on Election Day in Nov. 2019.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

A measure on Colorado’s November ballot asks voters to change the way the state approves spending money from the federal government, legal settlements and other non-state sources.

Amendment 78 would require the Colorado General Assembly to determine how the state uses what it defines as “custodial money,” funding the state receives from outside sources for specific purposes, like federal grant money and private donations.

Supporters say the measure would bring greater accountability and transparency to state spending. But opponents see it as little more than a partisan ploy meant to hobble a Democratic administration.

There’s a catch, though: A pending lawsuit challenging the measure’s placement on the ballot seeks to invalidate any votes cast for or against the measure, effectively blocking it altogether.

