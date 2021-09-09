Amusement park riders have limited rights in Colorado if they’re injured or killed

The Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which opened in July of 2017.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The parents of the 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park will have trouble holding the park liable for her death if they signed a waiver the park requires on her behalf, legal experts say.

Colorado law says the park and its employees cannot act recklessly, but those who sign a waiver agree “to let a business act negligently,” according to University of Denver Sturm College of Law professor Tom Russell.

And in Colorado, “a parent can waive liability for their children,” Russell said, noting other states such as New Jersey do not permit that. “That Colorado allows for this is amoral. It disregards children.”

Russell said parents may sign a waiver believing it isn’t actually enforceable. They are mistaken.

