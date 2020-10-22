“An extremely, extremely challenging day”: Widespread destruction feared after East Troublesome fire explodes

East Troublesome Fire on Wednesday, October 1

Grand County Sheriff

Officials are bracing the public for the possibility that there was widespread destruction when the East Troublesome fire swept across Grand County on Wednesday night toward Grand Lake and through an area packed with homes, lodges and other businesses.

“I don’t know what we’ll see in the morning, to be honest,” a distressed-looking Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a video statement posted just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. “Daylight’s going to tell us a lot.”

Schroetlin said the fire, which has been burning since Oct. 14, grew at a rate of about 6,000 acres an hour and acted more erratically than even worst-case scenarios suggested it could. By Thursday morning, it had torched an estimated 125,600 acres.

“Today has been an extremely, extremely challenging day for our community,” he said in his video statement. “We knew this fire was here. We knew the impacts of it. We looked at every possible potential for this fire. We never, ever expected 6,000 acres per hour to come upon our community.”

