An increasing number of Colorado coronavirus patients are surviving, and fewer need ventilators

Back in March, one of the most pressing problems surrounding coronavirus was the fear that hospitals could run out of ventilators.

Doctors were quickly intubating patients, believing it was the best chance to save their lives from a contagious and deadly disease they had never seen before. But a lot has changed in three months about the treatment protocol for COVID-19 — use of the antiviral drug remdesivr, injections of convalescent plasma from recovered patients, and even the simple act of placing hospital patients on their stomachs instead of their backs.

Now, as Colorado appears to reach the end of the first wave of the virus, new data released Tuesday from a collaborative of Colorado hospital systems shows just how sharply the use of ventilators has declined in this state, and how much patient outcomes have improved since the early days of coronavirus.

The data represent 96% of COVID-19 patients who were admitted to a hospital in Colorado from March 1-May 31. That’s a total of 4,903 patients across the state, all with a positive test for coronavirus.

