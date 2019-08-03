Arapahoe Basin finds new partner in Ikon Pass

Skier Nathan Hahn makes his way down a run at Arapahoe Basin on Feb. 9, 2019. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)



fter almost six months of courting by a suite of suitors after Arapahoe Basin’s divorce from Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass, resort boss Alan Henceroth has found a new home with Alterra Mountain Co.’s Ikon Pass.

“We were looking for partners and resorts who were in sync with ours and the Ikon resorts are some of my favorite resorts in the world,” Henceroth said.

The 2019-20 Ikon Pass will offer seven unrestricted days at Arapahoe Basin and the Ikon Base Pass will offer five days, with some black-out dates. It was the limited days that elevated the Ikon partnership, Henceroth said.

“We really liked that restricted part,” Henceroth said, noting that after a decade with the wildly popular Epic Pass, his resort was enduring weekends of clogged parking and over-burdened facilities. “We think this is really going to hit the sweet spot for us. Business is still going to be great, but we are going to be operating at a level that is more in sync with what most of our guests want and most of us who work here want.”

Vail Resorts owned Arapahoe Basin for a hot minute in 1997. The U.S. Department of Justice didn’t like Vail’s acquisition of Keystone, Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin and, citing antitrust concerns, forced the company to sell the resort. Canada’s Dundee Resort Development bought Arapahoe Basin and the resort became Vail Resort’s first partner when the Epic Pass debuted in 2008.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

