Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens new Pallavicini chairlift
Summit Daily News
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened its new Pallavicini lift Saturday, Dec. 19. The lift is a two-person chair that replaced the former Pallavicini lift, which ended its service last season at 41 years old. The old chairlift served its last skiers and riders in 2020 after A-Basin reopened in May.
Over the summer, parts for the new chairlift were brought to the ski area and assembled, and the old chairs were sold off via lottery. A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog that the chairlift color is “a galvanized silver versus a glossy black” and was built by Leitner-Poma.
“While it is a new machine, so much is the same,” Henceroth wrote in his blog. “As I load the machine, I know it feels different at first. A new comfort bar sits across my lap. By Tower 3, I am getting into the groove. The ride is smooth. As I near the top, I realize I am riding my favorite chairlift.”
