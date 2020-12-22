Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens new Pallavicini chairlift

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens its new Pallavicini chairlift on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Photo from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened its new Pallavicini lift Saturday, Dec. 19. The lift is a two-person chair that replaced the former Pallavicini lift, which ended its service last season at 41 years old. The old chairlift served its last skiers and riders in 2020 after A-Basin reopened in May.

Over the summer, parts for the new chairlift were brought to the ski area and assembled, and the old chairs were sold off via lottery. A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog that the chairlift color is “a galvanized silver versus a glossy black” and was built by Leitner-Poma.

“While it is a new machine, so much is the same,” Henceroth wrote in his blog. “As I load the machine, I know it feels different at first. A new comfort bar sits across my lap. By Tower 3, I am getting into the groove. The ride is smooth. As I near the top, I realize I am riding my favorite chairlift.”