Arvada gun shop says it sold firearm to suspect in Boulder King Soopers shooting after background check

An Arvada gun shop says it sold the suspect in the Boulder King Sooper’s shooting a gun and that he passed a state-mandated background check.

“We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind,” John Mark Eagleton, owners of Eagles Nest Armory, said in a statement first reported by 9News. “Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business.”

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, lived not far from the Eagles Nest Armory. The Colorado Sun called the store on Wednesday to ask if it had ever sold Alissa a weapon and a person who answered the phone said they weren’t commenting “at this time.”

Eagleton on Friday did not say when his store sold a gun to Alissa.

Police say Alissa purchased an AR-556 firearm six days before the shooting. The gun is a smaller version of the popular AR-15 rifle.

