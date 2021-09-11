As 9/11 drifts into history, Colorado has no statewide standards on teaching kids about it

Cookies of Remember 9/11 at Fire House 35 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 10, 2021. Denver International Airport and the Denver Fire Department hosted an event to dedicate a permanent installation made of World Trade Center steel to the victims of 9/11 and first responders.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Wagma Mommandi dreaded navigating the ninth grade as a Muslim student in Denver Public Schools in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“9/11 was the most significant thing in my life as a person whose parents are from Afghanistan,” she said. “Everything in our lives has been shaped by 9/11. We were extremely ostracized. There was a lot of Islamophobia. I remember wishing so badly people didn’t want to talk about it with me. I just wanted them to let me assimilate and try to be a wallflower even though I’m brown.”

Now, the 33-year-old Mommandi — a former teacher and current Ph.D. student at the University of Colorado Boulder’s School of Education — is helping create curriculum to educate beyond the headlines of 9/11 and teach how the terrorist attacks and their aftermath shaped the nation and world, and continue to reverberate 20 years later.

The curriculum, called “Teaching Beyond September 11,” is a project spearheaded by Ameena Ghaffar-Kucher, of the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, and a group of educators, scholars and community activists to help teachers deepen their students’ understanding of the horrific event and its long shadow.

Read more via The Denver Post .