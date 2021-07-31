 As coronavirus cases rise again, not even Colorado’s most-vaccinated counties have been spared. Here’s why. | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

As coronavirus cases rise again, not even Colorado’s most-vaccinated counties have been spared. Here’s why.

State and local health officials have had a mixed response to new federal guidance urging vaccinated people to start wearing masks again

Colorado Colorado |

John Ingold
The Colorado Sun
Jack Reed, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Dr. David Wahl, who is retired but came to help with the vaccination clinic, on May 13 at Vail Health Hospital in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

As you rub your neck from the public-health whiplash that occurred this week when federal officials recommended that many people vaccinated against the coronavirus go back to wearing masks, consider this dizzying detail:

Residents of some of the most-vaccinated counties in Colorado — the places that state officials have lauded as doing the best job in working to stop the virus — are now being urged to resume donning that most prominent of pandemic precautions. Residents of some of the least-vaccinated counties in Colorado are not.

This seemingly incongruous scenario is due to the pandemic taking yet another surprising turn in Colorado.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

Support Local Journalism