As coronavirus cases rise again, not even Colorado’s most-vaccinated counties have been spared. Here’s why.
State and local health officials have had a mixed response to new federal guidance urging vaccinated people to start wearing masks again
John Ingold
The Colorado Sun
The Colorado Sun
As you rub your neck from the public-health whiplash that occurred this week when federal officials recommended that many people vaccinated against the coronavirus go back to wearing masks, consider this dizzying detail:
Residents of some of the most-vaccinated counties in Colorado — the places that state officials have lauded as doing the best job in working to stop the virus — are now being urged to resume donning that most prominent of pandemic precautions. Residents of some of the least-vaccinated counties in Colorado are not.
This seemingly incongruous scenario is due to the pandemic taking yet another surprising turn in Colorado.
Read more via The Colorado Sun.