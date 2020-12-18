As leaders urge Americans to get vaccinated, Colorado’s Ken Buck says he won’t
Buck’s rhetoric harms efforts to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, state Rep. Kyle Mullica says
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said Friday that he will not be taking a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It is my choice,” the Windsor Republican told Fox Business Channel. “I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine.”
Government officials in Colorado and elsewhere have urged Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine, which the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed began distributing this week.
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on television to raise awareness and confidence in the injection, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration following clinical trials.
Buck praised the vaccine on social media and in remarks to The Denver Post on Friday, calling it “great” and “an absolute miracle” that will save lives. But on Fox Business, he voiced concerns about possible adverse side effects from it.
“I am more concerned about the safety of the vaccine than I am the side effects of the disease,” the congressman said, referring to COVID-19.
