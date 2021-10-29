As record-setting real estate sales continue in Colorado resort towns, buyers are now looking way down valley

Newer homes in Rifle seen on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

The blistering pace of real estate sales is continuing in Colorado’s high country, with every resort community setting new records in each month this year.

“It’s been crazy,” Crested Butte broker Frank Konsella said, “way past everything in 2019 and 2020.”

Last year saw record numbers of home buyers paying highest-ever prices for properties in and around resort towns. In eight Western Slope counties anchored by resorts last year, $6.6 billion traded hands through August as buyers flocked to mountain communities during the pandemic.

Through August this year, Land Title Guarantee Co. has tracked $11.2 billion in sales volume in those counties, a 71% percent increase over 2020. With four months left in the year, sales volume in resort counties in 2021 has already surpassed the total sales of 2019 by more than $2 billion.

