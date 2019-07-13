At least 13 people have died on Colorado’s rivers and reservoirs this year amid fierce runoff

The Gunnison River flows at 4030 cubic feet per second as it passes through the Gunnison River whitewater park on the outskirts of Gunnison on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019. Due to high water and dangerous conditions the Gunnison River as it flows from Almont, where it is created by the joining of the Taylor and East Rivers, has been closed since June 7th. More than 10 people have died on Colorado's rivers this spring. (Dean Krakel, Special to The Colorado Sun)



At least 13 people have died on Colorado’s streams, rivers and waterways amid this year’s fierce runoff season.

Authorities and weather forecasters have been warning the public to use extra caution when traversing swollen waterways. Three people have died on the Arkansas River, making it the deadliest stretch of water in the state to date.

Three more people are missing after accidents on rivers.

“Rivers and streams will continue to run high,” the National Weather Service said in a Western Slope bulletin released Monday.

The Colorado Sun is tracking the deaths to better understand where and how they happen. Below is a chart and map of where people have been killed in Colorado waterways this spring and summer.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.