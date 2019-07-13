At least 13 people have died on Colorado’s rivers and reservoirs this year amid fierce runoff
Three more people are missing after accidents on rivers.
The Colorado Sun
At least 13 people have died on Colorado’s streams, rivers and waterways amid this year’s fierce runoff season.
Authorities and weather forecasters have been warning the public to use extra caution when traversing swollen waterways. Three people have died on the Arkansas River, making it the deadliest stretch of water in the state to date.
“Rivers and streams will continue to run high,” the National Weather Service said in a Western Slope bulletin released Monday.
The Colorado Sun is tracking the deaths to better understand where and how they happen. Below is a chart and map of where people have been killed in Colorado waterways this spring and summer.
