Bear attacks Aspen-area homeowner early Friday morning; officials searching for bruin as man undergoes surgery

An Aspen-area homeowner was attacked and early Friday morning by a bear that broke into his house and officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife are looking for the bear, according to a news release sent early Friday.

“The bear attacked the homeowner with a paw swipe, which resulted in severe lacerations to the victim’s head and neck,” CPW officials said in the release.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is undergoing surgery and is stable and the injuries are not life threatening, the agency said.

The bear matches the description of a bear that has been frequenting the Castle Creek neighborhood for several days, according to officials, and it may be the same bear that has been reported for getting into trash in the area for the past couple of years.

Past attempts to haze or trap and relocate the bear have been unsuccessful, they said.

The bear left the home and a search is underway with the help of tracking hounds. Because of the nature of the incident, the bear will be euthanized when it is found, the agency said.

This is the first bear attack in Aspen this year. In 2019, wildlife officers responded to three bear-human attacks in the Aspen area.

