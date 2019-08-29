Bear euthanized after getting in “boxing match” with 71-year-old Colorado man

Wildlife officers euthanized a bear Tuesday morning that got involved in a “boxing match” with a 71-year-old man and ran off with its cub after the man’s wife hit the bear with a baseball bat, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The 71-year-old man found the mother bear and her cub eating a loaf of bread in his kitchen at about 8:45 p.m. Monday in Pine, according to a news release.

The man was watching TV with his wife around 8:45 p.m. when he heard noises upstairs in the kitchen. As he turned the corner to the kitchen, he found himself facing a bear, and the man and the mother bear got involved in a “boxing match,” the release said.

The adult bear attacked the man, and the man punched the bear, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

The man’s wife rushed in and hit the bear with a baseball bat several times, forcing the bear and her cub to escape through the same screen door they had used to enter, the sheriff’s office said.

