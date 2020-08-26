Bear rescued from culvert in Steamboat Springs (with video)

A large black bear was rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife from a vertical culvert in the Priest Creek Area on Monday morning. The bear will be relocated to North Routt. Screenshot/Shannon Lukens Video



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A large black bear was rescued from a culvert in Steamboat Springs around 11 a.m. Monday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Kyle Bond. The animal was tranquilized and removed and will be relocated to the forest in North Routt.

The male bear wandered into a vertical culvert in the Priest Creek Ranch area south of Steamboat Springs. Bond estimated the culvert was 8 to 10 feet deep. Since it had smooth sides and the top was just out of reach, the bear could not free itself.

Bond used a dart gun to tranquilize the bear, which he estimated was full grown at about 275 to 300 pounds.

“As soon as I felt confident he was asleep and the drugs had taken effect, I crawled down in there with a ladder, and I put a rope around his chest, kind of like a tow rope, got under the arms and then we attached the rope to a tractor,” Bond said. “We put him on a tarp where I was able to put ear tags in him, and we’ll take him up north.”

Wildlife officers believe the bear fell into the culvert, according to CPW spokesperson Randy Hampton. They plan to relocate the bear by Monday afternoon.