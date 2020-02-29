Bernie Sanders raises $2.7 million in Colorado, leading all presidential candidates

Bernie Sanders stands with his wife, Jane, at a Denver rally at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg all recently visited the state and have been taking aim at Sanders as they look to contrast themselves with the candidate seen as the frontrunner nationally and in Colorado.

Jesse Paul | The Colorado Sun

Colorado political donors are making their preferences clear before Super Tuesday, and they’re putting their money on Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate raised more than $2.7 million from Colorado donors from February 2019 through the end of January, based on an analysis by, which runs OpenSecrets. That includes small-donor donations via the conduit ActBlue, a fundraising platform for Democratic candidates where contributions don’t have to be itemized by a campaign until they reach $200.

“This has long been a pretty good state for him,” said Seth Masket, a political science professor at the University of Denver, where he leads the Center on American Politics. “He did really well here in 2016, he’s always had a really strong base here.”

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren comes in a distant second with nearly $1.6 million from Colorado donors, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at $1.4 million, and former Vice President Joe Biden at $1.1 million.

Donor interest in Sanders reflects recent polls showing him in the lead in Colorado’s presidential primary, which will be held on Tuesday, followed by Warren and Buttigieg.

