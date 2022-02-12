Black ski groups descend on Snowmass to promote camaraderie, inclusion in the ski industry

A skier makes a turn at Snowmass ski area on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, during the National Brotherhood of Skiers Summit.

Hugh Carey/ The Colorado Sun

Ben Finley’s first exposure to skiing was comical in any telling. He was on a date to Yosemite National Park in 1963 with a woman who, on the way home, suggested they visit the ski area in the park. Finley is from Harlem, New York, and had never seen a ski slope, but he accepted the challenge and the two stopped at Badger Pass.

“The first thing that went through my mind was dollar bills and broken legs, in that sequence,” he said with a laugh on Wednesday in Snowmass, where he was socializing with members during the annual National Brotherhood of Skiers Summit. “We’re sitting out there at the bottom of the mountain, having margaritas in the warm California sun, watching white folks kill themselves coming down the mountain — and she says to me, ‘I want to learn how to ski.’”

A decade later, Finley helped organize the National Brotherhood of Skiers, a group that for nearly 50 years, has helped other people find their way to the mountain, in part by helping them learn how to ski, and by offering membership and long term friendship through the brotherhood’s many local ski groups across the country.

“We were basically introducing Black America to the sport of skiing at a very, very local level, where you could go out and recruit people using social techniques,” said 83-year-old Finley, a skier for 57 years. “It tended to bring people together, and we transmitted that to the ski slope, and from there, we can now find money to support the National Brotherhood of Skiers.”

