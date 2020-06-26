Body cameras show pivotal moments in Elijah McClain case

DENVER — In a matter of seconds, Aurora Police officers went from yelling “Stop!” to throwing 23-year-old Elijah McClain down on the ground the night of Aug. 24, 2019.

The decision to bring McClain down forms a key component in a case that has now brought national attention to a story that had only circulated in local news reports in the initial days and weeks that followed McClain’s death.

While McClain was not armed, seconds into a struggle with Aurora officers, one of the officers shouted that McClain had gone for an officer’s gun.

Bodycam footage released by Aurora Police does not definitely show McClain reaching for an officer’s weapon, but immediately after the officer made the claim, the struggle transformed into a much more violent action.

