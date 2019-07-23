Body found in Blue River in Breckenridge

A body was discovered in the Blue River in northern Breckenridge on Monday afternoon, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:50 p.m., law enforcement officers with the Breckenridge Police Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body discovered in the river just north of Coyne Valley Road in Breckenridge — near the Breckenridge Recycling Center and North Barton Gulch. The Summit County Water Rescue Group also responded to the scene to recover the body.

The identify of the man has not been verified. The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation into the cause of death.