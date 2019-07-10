Body of missing hiker discovered Thursday in mountains above Crestone

Tyler Cline

Custer County Search and Rescue

Search and rescue teams combing the mountains in Saguache County on Thursday discovered the body of a missing hiker.

Tyler Cline’s body was discovered in the mountains above Crestone, according to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in his death

Cline had been declared missing Sunday after he went hiking in the area of Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point and did not come back. Search and rescue officers from Saguache County, Chaffee County and Custer County were dispatched to look for him.

Family and friends said he was an experienced hiker who was trying to climb all of Colorado’s 14ers.

