Breckenridge firefighters extinguish Peak 7 shed fire

Smoke on Peak 7 in Breckenridge

Courtesy Stefan de Vogel

BRECKENRIDGE — The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District responded to a small structure fire on Peak 7 Wednesday, according to Chief Jim Keating.

A 15-by-15-foot shed caught fire in the area, just off American Way, and fire crews quickly arrived on scene to douse the blaze. Keating noted that while some of the ground brush around the structure ignited, the area is largely clear of trees, which helped prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire broke out at about 2 p.m., and responders with Red, White & Blue and Summit Fire and EMS were able to bring the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.



