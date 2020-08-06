Bullying is down, stress is up and eight other charts with insights from a new survey of Colorado teens

Colorado high school students are stressed and kind of ambivalent about school, but also largely staying away from drugs and alcohol, according to a new survey from the Colorado Health Department.

The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey comes out every two years and is considered the gold standard in tracking the behaviors of youth in the state. The latest results, which were released earlier this week, come from questions asked in 2019 — so it doesn’t capture anything pandemic-related. The survey polled more than 100,000 students in 503 public schools, and was administered by researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health. Here are some of the big takeaways:

Alcohol and marijuana use are not increasing

Following the legalization of marijuana in Colorado in 2012, the common concern was that pot use among kids was about to skyrocket. That hasn’t happened, according to the HKCS. There’s been no statistically significant change in how many kids are using marijuana since 2013, the survey’s first year. The figure now stands at around 21%.

Social media use is a major habit

In the survey, more than two-thirds said they check social media at least once an hour, and nearly a quarter said they hardly ever or never put their phone away while they are doing homework. All this social media use can come with consequences, too. Nearly a third said looking at social media sometimes or usually makes them feel worse.

Mental health warning signs are flashing

More than a third said they had felt so sad or hopeless in the prior year that they stopped doing some things they would normally do. Nearly 18% had seriously thought about killing themselves, 13% had made a plan for how they would do that and nearly 8% had actually tried.

See all eight charts and read more via The Colorado Sun.

