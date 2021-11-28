Can a climate-conscious CDOT build new roads and cut greenhouse gases at the same time?

Progress on I-70’s cover park is seen on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Denver.

Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun

The state agency that spent a century pouring roadways for trucks and automobiles now finds itself mapping out a new route — and paving the way to reducing impacts of climate change.

Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew sees that lane to greenhouse gas cuts when she stands atop a new park that will cap the $1.2 billion Central 70 rebuild at Columbine Street in Denver. Eight lanes of heavy-duty traffic will speed underneath. Yet where she stands, there will be bike paths, carbon-munching trees, bus stops and unobstructed views of the Indian Peaks.

With power utilities and the oil and gas industry already facing tightened regulation, the transportation sector at the heart of American work and play is the next largely untapped area for greenhouse gas reduction. Lawmakers moved to address that in the vast 2021 transportation spending bill, which redefined CDOT’s role to include being the traffic cop for the state’s emission goals.

Those goals, set in 2019, call for 26% emission cuts across the economy by 2025, and 50% by 2030, from benchmark levels in 2005 of about 140 million tons of carbon dioxide.

