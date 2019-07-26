CDOT adds bus service to ski areas, Rocky Mountain National Park

The Bustang is expanding service to include $25 trips to ski areas and $10 round-trip fares from Denver to Estes Park. (Trevor L Davis, Loveland Reporter-Herald)



Attention all those who have pounded the steering wheel while stuck in dreaded Interstate 70 ski traffic: Here comes the bus.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is expanding its Bustang regional bus network with service from Denver to at least two ski areas beginning in December. Loveland and Arapahoe Basin are already on board, and Copper Mountain has expressed “strong interest,” according to Bustang Operations Manager Mike Timlin.

Bustang also will begin running buses from Denver to Estes Park in August. That line will connect to Rocky Mountain National Park’s hiker shuttle.

Round trip fares to Estes Park, believe or not, will be only $10. The ski service will cost $25 round-trip.

Bustang, a four-year-old CDOT program that uses money from vehicle registration fees to subsidize what fare revenue doesn’t cover, already runs regional buses from Denver to Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Vail, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction.

Read more via The Denver Post.