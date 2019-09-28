CDOT to begin I-70 paving project in Summit next week, Frisco grants easements for Gap Project

FRISCO — The Colorado Department of Transportation is moving forward with an Interstate 70 paving project through Summit County next week, which could cause lane closures and traffic delays through the end of October.

On Monday CDOT will begin a milling and repaving project on five miles of both east and westbound I-70 between Frisco and Officers Gulch — near Ten Mile Peak at mile marker 197.5.

The $5.6 million upgrade, contracted through APC Southern Construction of Penrose, comes as part of a larger improvement effort on the roadway that began in June with guardrail replacements and minor bridge rail repairs. The upcoming paving project is meant to improve the interstate’s durability and create a smoother driving surface.

“I think it’s going to enhance safety through that area,” said Bob Wilson, CDOT’s statewide communications manager. “It’s going to be a smoother ride. Winter travel on I-70, with chain laws and the brutal nature of winter weather, really beats up on the roads. This project will enhance safety, and give a sweeter ride for people driving through there.”

CDOT crews will begin the paving project on eastbound I-70 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 30. Beginning on Oct. 1, crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to noon on Fridays. The work on the eastbound side of the road will continue for about a week, before shifting to westbound I-70 for about another week.

During project hours, motorists should expect only one open lane, with a mobile one-mile closure in place. CDOT has also warned that the project could cause delays and slow traffic, and there will be a reduced speed limit to help maintain safety through the work zone. Drivers should also anticipate flaggers on-site helping to direct traffic, along with restrictions on oversized vehicles.

According to CDOT, the project also includes resurfacing a portion of Frisco’s Main Street, and replacing two ADA ramps at intersections on Main Street.

The project is tentatively scheduled to last into late October, depending on weather. During construction, CDOT is asking drivers to take extra care not to speed in work zones, watch out for workers, to turn on headlights so workers can see you and to be patient.

Residents looking for daily updates on the project can check in at I70OfficersGulchToFrisco@gmail.com, or call the project hotline at 720-572-4474. Interested parties can also sign up for weekly project updates at COTrip.org.

Of note, as CDOT works to complete the paving project, the department is also making headway on another major roadway improvement in the area. At the Frisco Town Council Meeting Tuesday night, the council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance on first reading that would grant CDOT easements to facilitate construction on the “Gap Project.”

The Gap Project largely seeks to widen areas of CO 9, building two new lanes in each direction to connect Summit Boulevard to Iron Springs. Additionally, the project will create a sidewalk between Frisco’s Main Street and the County Commons, new pedestrian and drainage infrastructure, noise walls and more. The project will also replace intersections on CO 9 at Water Dance Driver and Teller Street with roundabouts.

At the Frisco Town Council meeting this week, the council approved one permanent easement along with six temporary easements to help in the process. The permanent easement is very small, containing just 100 square feet (.002-acres), near the intersection with Recreation Way just outside the Frisco Adventure Park. The temporary easements will fall in the same area, allowing CDOT to drive their equipment onto the site to adjust grades and work on the roadway only during the construction period.

As part of the agreement, CDOT has also offered to compensate Frisco in the amount of $6,820 for the property interests.

According to Bob Wilson, the acquisition of necessary easements hasn’t changed the presumptive timeline for the project. CDOT is still hoping to start construction as early as late summer 2020.

