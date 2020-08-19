Climate change hits home in Colorado with raging wildfires, shrinking water flows and record heat

Climate change hit home in Colorado this week, exacerbating multiple environmental calamities: wildfires burning across 135,423 acres, stream flows shrinking to where state officials urged limits on fishing, drought wilting crops, and record temperatures baking heat-absorbing cities.

This is what scientists, for decades, have been warning would happen.

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday lamented “the hot and dry conditions” and called smoke impacts from the state’s four major wildfires “profound,” noting “poor air quality often can cause COVID-type symptoms.” He banned campfires and fireworks statewide for a month.

“The hot, dry weather is making fire behavior extreme, and the rapid spread is already taxing our resources to fight fires,” the governor said at an afternoon news conference. “We need to do everything we can to stop fires from starting in the first place.”

Meanwhile, environmental groups have filed lawsuits against Colorado pressing for climate action. State lawmakers last year ordered state officials to create a plan by July 1 for reducing heat-trapping greenhouse gas air pollution by 90% before 2050 in an effort to save future generations — something that hasn’t been done.

