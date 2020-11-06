Climber dies after fall on traverse between Maroon, North Maroon peaks near Aspen

Crews and a flight for life helicopter stage Friday near Maroon Lake.

Patty Holbrook/Special to the Aspen Times

An adult man died Friday afternoon on the traverse between Maroon and North Maroon peaks, a sergeant with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. This is the first fatal climbing accident of the season in the area.

The man, whose name and hometown have not been released pending the notification of his family, was by himself when he met up with two other climbers, Pitkin County Sgt. Dustin Gray said Friday evening. Gray said details are still being gathered on how the man died.

Gray said they received at a call at 12:30 p.m. of an incident on the Maroon Bells between the summits. Mountain Rescue Aspen and other officials were staging at the base of the Maroon Bells and Maroon Lake to recover the body.

Two climbers who had summited the two Maroon peaks, which are both 14,000-foot peaks, were joined by a solo climber, who they did not know, Gray said.

“Somewhere along the traverse between Maroon and North Maroon peaks, we’re unsure of how and what happened as I don’t have a lot of details yet, the third climber fell and it was a fatal accident,” Gray said just after 5 p.m. Friday. “We’re still waiting to talk to the two climbers who were up there with him.”

The route between the peaks is very technical and requires ropes, harnesses, helmets and other technical mountain climbing gear, according to a longtime Aspen-area guide.

It is the 10th fatal climbing accident since 2000 on the Maroon Bells, and first since a 61-year-old man died in July 2019 after a 200-foot fall off Maroon Peak.

Before that, two people died in 2017.

In May 2017, Rei Hwa Lee, 57 of Littleton, “fell to her death on the north face of North Maroon Peak” and was located roughly two days later by members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, officials said then.

Jeffrey Bushroe, 27, who was a soldier at Fort Carson, was found dead May 27 by another hiker. Bushroe, of Tucson, Arizona, died from “hypothermia hours after a tumble he took in the Grand Couloir at the Maroon Bells secondary to confusion from a brain injury,” officials said at the time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.