College students find $564 solution to the million-dollar problem with Gillette Flats spring in Teller County
Two sophomores at the Colorado School of Mines designed a $564 system to allow an unclaimed but locally beloved artesian spring in Teller County to remain open.
Installation not included.
That is mostly because getting permission to install the few feet of connecting pipes, a water meter and a self-closing valve is among the last bureaucratic hurdles for the Gillette Flats Spring Organization.
But also because of the coronavirus, of course. The statewide shutdown closed the Mines campus and sent students Natalie Brooker and Dodd Weyandt to their homes in Colorado Springs and Plano, Texas, to finish out the semester.
“Our hope was to finish the project by helping to install it, but we didn’t get to because of COVID,” Weyandt said. “They were very happy with what we came up with.”
