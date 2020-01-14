Colorado bill would outlaw holding a cell phone while driving

Colorado may soon follow 20 other states in prohibiting hand-held phone use while driving.

The proposed legislation would make it illegal for adults to use a mobile device while driving, except through the use of hands-free equipment. It also would bar drivers under 18 years old from using any mobile devices. Colorado already bans texting while driving.

“It’s a pretty common-sense measure to make our roads safer,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, who is sponsoring the bill. He said his constituents want legislators to act on this issue to cut down on crashes.

Just more than half of Coloradans admitted talking on a hand-held phonewhile driving, according to a 2017 state Department of Transportation survey.

Colorado lawmakers are determined to make roads safer, with fines for phone use while driving starting at $50 for the first offense and up to $300 if the violation involves texting.

