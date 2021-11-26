Colorado could stuff its CO2 deep in the ground to slow climate change

A press conference about CO2 sequestration at the Boise Inc. property in Walulla, Wash., Friday, July 26, 2013. Researchers based at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland are injecting carbon dioxide 2,700 below the surface in a test well on the Boise Inc. paper mill property on the Columbia River.

Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, AP

Colorado has snuffed the carbon-spewing smokestacks of some of its most noxious coal-fired plants.

It’s tasked the oil and gas companies with plugging methane leaks in pipelines and capping carbon-weeping abandoned wells.

And the state wants belching, gas-fueled V8s to turn themselves in for EVs with no tailpipe.

Now, in another potentially crucial push to quarantine CO2 and combat greenhouse gas emissions, state leaders want a system to cram some of the remaining torrents of carbon emissions underground and lock them up in salt formations at least 3,000 feet deep.

A task force on Colorado’s potential for carbon sequestration, convened by the Colorado School of Mines and the Colorado Energy Office, is finishing up a report calling on the legislature and regulators to boost the idea. They want funding of carbon-capture research, for example, and state agencies to smooth the way for CO2 pipelines.

