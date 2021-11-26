Colorado could stuff its CO2 deep in the ground to slow climate change
Carbon sequestration may be a small piece of the greenhouse puzzle now, but underground sites show promise
Colorado has snuffed the carbon-spewing smokestacks of some of its most noxious coal-fired plants.
It’s tasked the oil and gas companies with plugging methane leaks in pipelines and capping carbon-weeping abandoned wells.
And the state wants belching, gas-fueled V8s to turn themselves in for EVs with no tailpipe.
Now, in another potentially crucial push to quarantine CO2 and combat greenhouse gas emissions, state leaders want a system to cram some of the remaining torrents of carbon emissions underground and lock them up in salt formations at least 3,000 feet deep.
A task force on Colorado’s potential for carbon sequestration, convened by the Colorado School of Mines and the Colorado Energy Office, is finishing up a report calling on the legislature and regulators to boost the idea. They want funding of carbon-capture research, for example, and state agencies to smooth the way for CO2 pipelines.
