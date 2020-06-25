Colorado counties plead for compliance as coronavirus cases rise among younger people across the state

Public health departments across Colorado are warning of a dangerous trend: COVID-19 is spreading among young people.

In Boulder, the virus was spread at a number of large gatherings on University Hill. In Eagle County, infections increased after teens hung out in the glitzy Roaring Fork Valley. In Telluride, one get-together exposed as many as 36 young people to the disease.

“A young person is most likely not going to get very ill from COVID-19, although some do,” said Chana Goussetis, a spokeswoman for Boulder County Public Health, which has tracked 181 infections among University of Colorado students. “But the risk is really when they are going to work, when they’re going to the grocery store or they’re walking on the sidewalk and they stop to talk to somebody. Those are the times that the virus can be transmitted to somebody who is older and at more risk of having serious consequences.”

The number of new coronavirus cases in Colorado may have generally slowed even as the state eases restrictions on people’s movement after months of demanding that they stay at home. But those who are now getting the disease have tended to be under 30 and are possibly to blame for a slight uptick in cases reported last week.

“We have seen a modest increase in cases among younger Coloradans over the last few weeks,” said Ian Dickson, a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

