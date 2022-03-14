Colorado Democrats, election officials are trying to prevent insider threats to election security

Lawmakers and lobbyists are seen at the Capitol on Jan. 12, 2022 in Denver at the start of Colorado’s General Assembly’s 2022 session.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun

People who tamper with voting equipment or publish confidential voting system information in Colorado could face felony charges punishable by up to three years in prison under a measure introduced Friday by Colorado Democrats and backed by state and local election officials.

Senate Bill 153 would also bar those convicted of certain offenses, including attempting to overthrow the government, from serving as an election official.

The legislation is a pointed response to the controversies surrounding Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who last week was indicted on 10 charges related to a security breach of her county’s election system.

Peters, a Republican who has cast baseless doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is alleged to have brought an unauthorized person to a sensitive Dominion Voting Systems election software update in May 2021, after which photographs of passwords taken during the update were posted online.

