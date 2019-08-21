Colorado Democrats split among Sanders, Biden and Warren, first state poll says

It’s a three-person race in Colorado for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to the first 2020 poll of the state’s voters, but four of the five current leading contenders would beat President Donald Trump.

Among the Democratic candidates, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won Colorado’s 2016 caucus, leads with 26% support, according to the Emerson College poll released Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden comes in a very close second with 25%, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is third with 20%. The margin of error is 4.8%.

Colorado’s own U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet received just 1% support in the poll.

Emerson College surveyed 403 likely Democratic primary voters by telephone and online between Aug. 16 and 19.

In a broader survey of 1,000 registered voters, Sanders, Biden, Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the Indiana mayor, would beat Trump by at least 7 percentage points. U.S. Kamala Harris leads by 3 points, within the poll’s margin of error.

Read more via The Denver Post.