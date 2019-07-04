Colorado firework laws: What you need to know to keep you and your pets safe on Fourth of July

Preston Utley/Daily file photo



Before you light that fuse, make sure you aren’t breaking the law.

Only fireworks that do not leave the ground are legal in Colorado. Firecrackers, rockets, Roman candles, cherry bombs and mortars are illegal throughout the entire state, per Colorado law.

Purchasing fireworks in another state and transporting them to Colorado is illegal, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The department encourages people to attend professional displays instead of lighting their own fireworks.

For those using their own fireworks, the department recommends these safety tips:

Light fireworks one at a time

Keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby

Never light them near dry grass or other flammable materials.

Never place a body part directly over fireworks to light a fuse

Back up several feet after lighting

Never point fireworks at another person

Do not wear loose-fitting clothes.

Do not carry fireworks in your pockets.

