Colorado firework laws: What you need to know to keep you and your pets safe on Fourth of July
Before you light that fuse, make sure you aren’t breaking the law.
Only fireworks that do not leave the ground are legal in Colorado. Firecrackers, rockets, Roman candles, cherry bombs and mortars are illegal throughout the entire state, per Colorado law.
Purchasing fireworks in another state and transporting them to Colorado is illegal, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The department encourages people to attend professional displays instead of lighting their own fireworks.
For those using their own fireworks, the department recommends these safety tips:
- Light fireworks one at a time
- Keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby
- Never light them near dry grass or other flammable materials.
- Never place a body part directly over fireworks to light a fuse
- Back up several feet after lighting
- Never point fireworks at another person
- Do not wear loose-fitting clothes.
- Do not carry fireworks in your pockets.
5 tips for NOT starting a wildfire on the Fourth of July
A wet spring and early summer means fire danger is low across Colorado’s high country, but that doesn’t mean you should throw caution — or your cigarette butts — to the wind.