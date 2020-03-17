Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ handling of coronavirus crisis earns mostly praise so far

Policy leaders and politicians are largely giving Gov. Jared Polis high marks for his response to COVID-19 as the virus-borne disease continues its relentless march across Colorado, prompting long-term closures of businesses and cancellations of events that could have devastating impacts on workers’ livelihoods and abilities to support their families for months to come.

Trying to halt the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus while minimizing damage to workers — especially low-wage employees without the option to work from home — has placed Polis in an untenable position, said Rob Witwer, a Republican former state lawmaker.

“This public health emergency is a problem from hell,” said Witwer, who has taken to Twitter to lavish praise on the Democratic governor for making difficult decisions such as ordering ski resorts to close for a week to help slow the virus’ progress.

“I did not vote for @GovofCO last time, but I will most certainly do so next time,” he said in a tweet over the weekend. “His leadership right now is exemplary. These aren’t easy calls.”

Even his nemesis in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, Republican Walker Stapleton, got behind the governor Monday.

