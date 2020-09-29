Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sued over religious gathering size limits during pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

AP Photo | David Zalubowski

A legal organization representing Andrew Wommack Ministries sued Gov. Jared Polis on Monday in an effort to halt Colorado’s COVID-19 public health orders that limit the size of religious and other gatherings ahead of a conference the Woodland Park ministry is holding next week.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, asks for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against multiple public health orders issued by state officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The suit comes a week before the ministry’s Pastor’s Conference, which is scheduled to start Oct. 5. The event draws pastors and ministers from outside the local community and is required attendance for more than 600 students at Charis Bible College, according to the legal complaint.

The lawsuit filed by the conservative nonprofit organization Liberty Counsel challenges Colorado’s 175-person cap on religious gatherings during the pandemic. The lawsuit calls out Polis for having “excused from such restrictions untold thousands of protesters who have gathered all throughout Colorado cities, with no social distancing, and with no threat of criminal or legal sanction.”

In July, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Andrew Wommack Ministries for violating the state’s health orders by hosting a summer conference, KRDO reported.

