Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to meet with Trump at White House to seek more federal support

Gov. Jared Polis will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Donald Trump as part of the governor’s continued efforts to seek federal support for Colorado’s pandemic response — including additional testing supplies and personal protective equipment, a spokeswoman said.

Polis is scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday, said Shelby Wieman, the governor’s deputy press secretary.

“The governor’s first priority is the health and safety of Coloradans, and the federal government is an important partner in Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wieman said in a statement Sunday. “Gov. Polis looks forward to a productive conversation.”

Polis’s trip to the White House first was reported by Politico, which noted that Trump also is scheduled to meet with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week.

Colorado’s governor repeatedly has called on the White House for assistance in ramping up the state’s COVID-19 response, and has been critical of the lack of testing capacity. He even accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency of swooping in and buying ventilators his office had been trying to purchase. A FEMA regional director later denied that allegation.

