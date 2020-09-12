Colorado gun sales remain at high volume, prompting $1.3 million request to speed up background checks
A surge in demand for firearms during the coronavirus pandemic means Colorado’s background check process currently takes at least 500 times longer than normal – and it’s not slowing down any time soon.
In an effort to speed the process back up, the Polis administration is asking state lawmakers to approve $1.3 million in emergency spending to hire more staff as soon as October.
