Colorado health officials mum on prospect of shelter-in-place orders as next step in coronavirus fight

A man walks past a sign along East Colfax Avenue near Grant Street in Denver urging people to stay home because of the coronavirus outbreak on March 19, 2020.

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Colorado public health officials on Thursday urged anyone who thinks they might have the new coronavirus to isolate themselves at home, but stopped short of saying whether they plan to follow in San Miguel County’s footsteps with a more expansive order that all residents shelter in place.

In Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock said that while he has the authority to issue such a directive, he and other city leaders in Colorado who have discussed the matter would prefer to see a shelter-in-place order come from the state.

Some Denver-area hospitals already are preparing for the possibility of a shutdown, which would make their doctors and nurses among the few allowed to travel freely.

A statewide or more localized shelter-in-place order, like what’s happened in California, could close nonessential businesses and direct Coloradans to stay home. San Miguel County officials issued such a directive on Wednesday, which also ordered visitors to the area, which includes Telluride, to return home immediately.

“I think we ought to prepare for the whole gamut of what could possibly happen,” Hancock said during a news conference when asked if Denverites should prepare for a shelter-in-place order.

Read more via The Denver Post.



