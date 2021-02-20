Colorado is among America’s 5 most educated states, study finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has no doubt made education more difficult in the past year. Remote learning is what most students rely on to continue their studies while waiting for a return to normalcy.

In a WalletHub study released on Tuesday, Colorado ranked as the nation’s fifth-most educated state. To determine how states stacked up the study compared all 50 states across 18 metrics. Those key factors examined a well-educated population and included: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Here’s how Colorado stacked up:

– 13th in percentage of high school diploma holders

– 1st in percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults

– 2nd in percentage of bachelor’s degree holders

– 8th in percentage of graduate or professional degree holders

– 1st in the gender gap in educational attainment

A similar study from WalletHub found that Colorado Springs was the 11th most educated city in the country while Denver-Lakewood-Aurora came in at 14th.

The top five most educated states in America include:

1) Massachusetts

2) Maryland

3) Connecticut

4) Vermont

5) Colorado

Read more via The Denver Post .