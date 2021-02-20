Colorado is among America’s 5 most educated states, study finds
Colorado has more associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults than any state in the country
Denver Post
The COVID-19 pandemic has no doubt made education more difficult in the past year. Remote learning is what most students rely on to continue their studies while waiting for a return to normalcy.
In a WalletHub study released on Tuesday, Colorado ranked as the nation’s fifth-most educated state. To determine how states stacked up the study compared all 50 states across 18 metrics. Those key factors examined a well-educated population and included: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
Here’s how Colorado stacked up:
– 13th in percentage of high school diploma holders
– 1st in percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults
– 2nd in percentage of bachelor’s degree holders
– 8th in percentage of graduate or professional degree holders
– 1st in the gender gap in educational attainment
A similar study from WalletHub found that Colorado Springs was the 11th most educated city in the country while Denver-Lakewood-Aurora came in at 14th.
The top five most educated states in America include:
1) Massachusetts
2) Maryland
3) Connecticut
4) Vermont
5) Colorado
