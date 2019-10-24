Colorado is bad at recycling, so lawmakers spent months looking for solutions. Here’s what they proposed.

Colorado lawmakers spent months deliberating ways to address Colorado’s abysmal recycling rate, but in the end, a special committee mostly agreed to keep studying the issue.

Two of five draft bills considered by the Zero Waste and Recycling Interim Study Committee advanced Tuesday. The first would study how to use tax breaks to incentivize Colorado companies to help convert recycled items into new products.

The second would require the state to create a proposal for a statewide composting management plan that would help improve soil quality and sequester more carbon.

The end result falls short of the more ambitious goals set by state Rep. Lisa Cutter, the committee’s chairwoman. She pursued legislation earlier this year to improve Colorado’s recycling rate and increase waste diversion from landfills, but it was punted to an interim committee that began meeting in July. The two measures don’t take concrete action, but she suggested they represent progress.

“It’s a really complicated problem, and the conversation isn’t stopping here,” the Morrison Democrat said in an interview.

