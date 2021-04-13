Colorado lawmakers send two bills tightening gun regulations to Gov. Polis, who will sign them into law

A gun lock on a pistol at the Meriden Police Department, Fri., June 21, 2019. Police are providing free cable style gun locks to residents through a partnership witih Project Child Safe. The locks are available upon request at the front entry desk at the police station. Dave Zajac, Record-Journal



State lawmakers have sent two bills that would tighten gun regulations in Colorado to Gov. Jared Polis, who plans to sign them into law.

Senate Bill 78 would require Coloradans to report a lost or stolen firearm within five days of realizing that it’s missing. Failing to do so would be a Class 2 petty offense, punishable by a $25 fine. A subsequent offense would be a Class 3 misdemeanor which result in a jail sentence, though rarely does.

The measure cleared the legislature on April 6. No Republicans voted for the bill.

House Bill 1106 would require gun owners to use a trigger lock or store their weapons in a safe when they know, or reasonably should know, that a child or someone who is ineligible to possess a firearm can gain access to the gun. Failing to do so would be a Class 2 misdemeanor, which is punishable by fines and jail time.

The measure won final passage on Monday in the state Senate. No Republicans voted for House Bill 1106, either.

Read more from Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun .

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.