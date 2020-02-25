Colorado lawmakers vote for death penalty repeal in the middle of the night

A bleary-eyed Colorado House voted for a bill to repeal the death penalty around 4 a.m. Tuesday, after about 11 hours of discussion.

The bulk of that time was taken up by Republicans either making speeches or bringing various unsuccessful bill amendments in an effort to slow the bill’s roll. They forced a couple hours of debate on whether voters should be allowed to decide this matter, but Democrats shot those amendments down.

“I’m not going to dodge the hard issues by sending them to the people,” said Rep. Jeni Arndt of Fort Collins, a sponsor of the repeal bill. “We are the people.”

At one point a GOP representative, Steve Humphrey of Severence, read from the Bible for approximately 39 minutes.

Stalling the bill was a team effort for Republicans, though Reps. Dave Williams, Terri Carver, Richard Holtorf, Larry Liston and Lori Saine were particularly instrumental. Democrats barely spoke after midnight.

