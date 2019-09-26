Colorado officials created greeting cards to destigmatize the opioid epidemic. They didn’t order nearly enough.

Charlotte Whitney, who leads the opioid greeting card project for the state, reads a card at the Capitol this week. Whitney plans to bring the kiosk of cards across Colorado. (Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun)



One greeting card promises never to refer to this “bumpy, curvy, hot mess” as a journey. Another jokes, “We’ll always have coffee.”

They look like a batch of Hallmark cards, but these are different — 34 designs specifically to offer encouragement to people recovering from opioid addiction, or sympathy and understanding to their family members.

Colorado printed 10,000 of them. They ran out in less than a week.

“We thought this would be huge, but we didn’t fully anticipate the level of enthusiasm that we would receive,” said Elizabeth Owens, director of policy and communications for the state Office of Behavioral Health.

The cards, which are free, became available for online ordering at the end of last week. Nearly all of the designs — 28 out of 34 — are out of stock after 1,800 orders. Customers first were allowed 10 apiece, then the state dropped it to five, and then two. Now the behavioral health office is whipping up a second batch.

