Colorado opened one of the nation’s first drive-through testing sites for coronavirus. This is what it looked like.

Health workers collect patient information from people waiting to be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, outside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's lab in Denver's Lowry neighborhood. Photographed on March 11, 2020. (John Ingold, The Colorado Sun)



The cars snaked slowly through the parking lot, down one row, turning back and then down another.

It took many an hour or more to negotiate the slow-motion maze. Lights on State Patrol cruisers flashed. Orange cones blocked off intersections. People walking their dogs ambled by.

A driver on the street out front pulled over and shouted from her window: “Do you know what’s going on?”

Told of the situation, she frowned. “So all those people might have the coronavirus?”

Colorado on Wednesday opened its first drive-through testing site for people who may have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The testing was conducted at tents set up outside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s lab in east Denver. The testing location is open Thursday and Friday at 8100 E. Lowry Boulevard in Denver. Only those with a doctor’s note will be tested.

