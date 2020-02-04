Colorado “puppy mill” bill fails in House committee

The Humane Pet Act could result in preventing stores like Just Pets from selling cats and dogs.

Despite introducing a number of amendments to the proposed Humane Pet Act, the Colorado House Rural Affairs and Agriculture Committee failed to pass the bill to the next phase, with a vote of 6-5 against the legislation.

On Monday, Rep. Monica Duran , the bill’s sponsor, softened on some of the initial stances in the proposed legislation, including the ban on commercial pet stores selling dogs and cats. Instead, pet stores would be required to get their animals from licensed breeders, get an affidavit from the breeder saying that their practices meets requirements and display the breeder’s information on each animal’s enclosure.

“I am disappointed and heartbroken by what we gave up,” Duran said. “I’ve lost a lot of supporters by presenting these amendments, but giving up because we did not get what we want is not how you legislate. Doing nothing is not a solution.”

The amendment also removed the restriction on breeding cats or dogs more than once per year and the ban non-solid floored enclosures for animals.

But the changes weren’t enough for those opposed to a tougher law, and they went too far for some of the supporters of the bill’s original provisions.

