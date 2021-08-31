Colorado Republicans want to win over unaffiliated voters in 2022

Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown speaks during a “Commitment to Colorado” press conference at a Sinclair gas station on Monday, August 9, 2021, in Denver. Colorado GOP members addressed goals of the coming legislative session on tax reversals, public safety changes, and modifying public educational choices.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun

Kristi Burton Brown, chairwoman of the Colorado GOP, appeared at a gathering of Republicans in Jefferson County this summer where she talked about how the party can attract unaffiliated voters and finally win again in 2022.

Candidates need to look forward and talk about keeping taxes low and school choice, she said. “We have to become the party of ideas.”

But when Burton Brown opened the hotel-conference-room gathering up for questions, the crowd didn’t want to discuss her talking points. They jerked the focus back to the past.

“The biggest issue for me is voter cheating and this whole national election, as we all know, was a set up,” a man said.

