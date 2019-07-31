Colorado researchers are getting mice drunk to study alcoholism and genetics in humans

The two mice are the same amount of drunk, which is to say, a lot.

Both are wobbly on their little legs, and both are moving slower than normal. But while one is feeling so sauced that it can’t turn itself over when a lab technician puts it on its back, the other is scurrying around the lab table — inhibitions gone — and nearly runs right off the edge before a gloved hand saves its life.

Now imagine them as high school students who hit a frat party and try alcohol for the first time.

The first mouse is the guy who has half a beer, thinks it tastes bad, and is slumped on the couch. And the second guy? He’s the one dancing on a table after chugging three beers.

“Who do you think is going to have a problem later in life?” asks Dr. Richard Radcliffe, a professor at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.